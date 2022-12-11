media release: Join us for a day full of fun, food, and community at the Madison Vegan Holiday Pop-Up Market! Woohoo! Super excited!

Wait until you see our lineup of exhibitors and food vendors! You do not want to miss this fabulous, fun Vegan Pop-Up! All exhibitor table fees will be donated to Wisconsin farm sanctuaries, Primates Inc., and Dane4Dogs. We highly encourage preorder/pickup from the food vendors; find them listed in posts at facebook.com/madison.vegan.popup.

We look forward to seeing you! Thank you! Go vegan!

Current vendor list (as of Dec. 2):

Aromatize

Blossom Candle

Blush Moon Crystals

Bookish Stickers

Cruelty Free You + Me

Dirty Snouts

E.E. Mercantile & Co

Envision Positive

Fifth Scoop

Give Mac

Green Street Vegan

Heart of the Sky Fair Trade

Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen

Helen Valentino Art

Hex and Wax Candle Company LLC

Just Goods

JustVeggiez

Karomni Co. & The Freckled Wood Co.

Kleine Clay Company

MeetStop by Ste Martæn

Mindful Baking

The Nifty Giftys Shop

Prettyful Creations

Restoration Soap & Bodycare

TacoCat Creations

Twisted Plants

Twisted Grounds