Madison Vegan Holiday Pop-Up
to
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for a day full of fun, food, and community at the Madison Vegan Holiday Pop-Up Market! Woohoo! Super excited!
Wait until you see our lineup of exhibitors and food vendors! You do not want to miss this fabulous, fun Vegan Pop-Up! All exhibitor table fees will be donated to Wisconsin farm sanctuaries, Primates Inc., and Dane4Dogs. We highly encourage preorder/pickup from the food vendors; find them listed in posts at facebook.com/madison.vegan.popup.
We look forward to seeing you! Thank you! Go vegan!
Current vendor list (as of Dec. 2):
Aromatize
Blossom Candle
Blush Moon Crystals
Bookish Stickers
Cruelty Free You + Me
Dirty Snouts
E.E. Mercantile & Co
Envision Positive
Fifth Scoop
Give Mac
Green Street Vegan
Heart of the Sky Fair Trade
Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen
Helen Valentino Art
Hex and Wax Candle Company LLC
Just Goods
JustVeggiez
Karomni Co. & The Freckled Wood Co.
Kleine Clay Company
MeetStop by Ste Martæn
Mindful Baking
The Nifty Giftys Shop
Prettyful Creations
Restoration Soap & Bodycare
TacoCat Creations
Twisted Plants
Twisted Grounds