Madison Vegan Spring Pop-Up
to
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Hey everyone! We are super excited to announce the Madison Vegan Spring Pop-Up Market! Mark your calendars!
Please join us on Sunday, March 26 at the Goodman Community Center in Madison for a day full of your favorite vegan products, food, and friends. There will be something for everyone!
The event will be in the usual location at the Goodman Community Center but we've added an additional room for more food vendors PLUS an area to sit down & eat all that fabulous food! We are also super excited to welcome brand-new food vendors @kitchen17chicago (deep-dish pizza) and @cinnaholicwickerpark (delicious gourmet cinnamon rolls)!
Admission is always free and everyone is always welcome.
100% of exhibitor & food vendor table fees will be donated to the Wisconsin farm sanctuaries, Dane4Dogs and Primates Inc. More details coming soon! Can’t wait to see you there!
Vendors as of February (Instagram accounts noted where applicable):
E.E.Mercantile & Co. @eemercantileco
Blush Moon Crystals @blushmooncrystals
East Side Cakes @eastsidecakesmadison
Off the Table Farm Sanctuary @offthetablefs
SoL Criations Farm Sanctuary @solcriations
Hann Crafted Goods @hanncraftedgoods
Georgia’s Place Bird Sanctuary @georgiasplacebirdsanctuary
Helen Valentino Art LLC @Helenvalentinoart
Heart of the Sky Fair Trade @heart_of_the_sky_fair_trade
That’s Sew Ash @thats.sew.ash
New Day Eastside Juicery @newday_eastside_juicery
Cinnaholic Wicker Park @cinnaholicwickerpark
Give Mac @give.mac
Fifth Scoop @fifth_scoop
JustVeggiez @JustVeggiez
Alquimia Holistica @alquimiaholistica_
EmTheJackalope @emthejackalope
Kitchen 17 @kitchen17chicago
MojoOwl @MojoOwl
Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen @heirloombakeryandkitchen
Karomni Co. & The Freckled Wood Co. @karomnico @thefreckledwoodco
Envision Positive @Envision_positive
Just Goods Justgoodsmke
Level 5 donuts @level5donuts
Girl Scout cookies
Twisted Plants @Twistedplantsmke
Royally Vegan @royallyveganmke