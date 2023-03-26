media release: Hey everyone! We are super excited to announce the Madison Vegan Spring Pop-Up Market! Mark your calendars!

Please join us on Sunday, March 26 at the Goodman Community Center in Madison for a day full of your favorite vegan products, food, and friends. There will be something for everyone!

The event will be in the usual location at the Goodman Community Center but we've added an additional room for more food vendors PLUS an area to sit down & eat all that fabulous food! We are also super excited to welcome brand-new food vendors @kitchen17chicago (deep-dish pizza) and @cinnaholicwickerpark (delicious gourmet cinnamon rolls)!

Admission is always free and everyone is always welcome.

100% of exhibitor & food vendor table fees will be donated to the Wisconsin farm sanctuaries, Dane4Dogs and Primates Inc. More details coming soon! Can’t wait to see you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/710353724043509/

Vendors as of February (Instagram accounts noted where applicable):

E.E.Mercantile & Co. @eemercantileco

Blush Moon Crystals @blushmooncrystals

East Side Cakes @eastsidecakesmadison

Off the Table Farm Sanctuary @offthetablefs

SoL Criations Farm Sanctuary @solcriations

Hann Crafted Goods @hanncraftedgoods

Georgia’s Place Bird Sanctuary @georgiasplacebirdsanctuary

Helen Valentino Art LLC @Helenvalentinoart

Heart of the Sky Fair Trade @heart_of_the_sky_fair_trade

That’s Sew Ash @thats.sew.ash

New Day Eastside Juicery @newday_eastside_juicery

Cinnaholic Wicker Park @cinnaholicwickerpark

Give Mac @give.mac

Fifth Scoop @fifth_scoop

JustVeggiez @JustVeggiez

Alquimia Holistica @alquimiaholistica_

EmTheJackalope @emthejackalope

Kitchen 17 @kitchen17chicago

MojoOwl @MojoOwl

Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen @heirloombakeryandkitchen

Karomni Co. & The Freckled Wood Co. @karomnico @thefreckledwoodco

Envision Positive @Envision_positive

Just Goods Justgoodsmke

Level 5 donuts @level5donuts

Girl Scout cookies

Twisted Plants @Twistedplantsmke

Royally Vegan @royallyveganmke