Madison Vegan Summer Pop-Up

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Please join us on Sunday, July 10 at the Goodman Community Center in Madison for a day full of your favorite vegan products, food, and friends. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be something for everyone! Admission is always free and everyone is always welcome. Instagram: @madison.vegan.popup

