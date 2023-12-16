Madison Veterans Council Ceremonies

media release: Saturday December 16, 2023 will mark the 15th consecutive year the Madison Veterans Council will honor Veterans from all wars by placing wreaths on veterans' graves at Forest Hill Cemetery.

The public is invited to participate in two brief ceremonies and help place the wreaths.

The first program will start at 10:00 AM at Soldier’s Rest and will be led by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nelson Dewey, and John Bell chapters.

A second program, expected to start at 10:45 AM, will be led by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Henry Harnden Camp #2, at Union Rest.