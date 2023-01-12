press release: The Madison West Coast Swing Club hosts social dances approximately twice per month on weeknights — there will regularly be a dance on the 4th Wednesday of the month, some 5th Wednesdays, and occasional Thursdays. Dance admission includes a 30-minute drop-in lesson prior to the dance, open to anyone with at least some basic West Coast Swing experience. Following the lesson is a 2-hour social dance

Pricing:

Members and sister-club members: $5 plus applicable fees.

Non-Members: $7 plus applicable fees. Promotion until June 30, 2023: any non-member signing up for a new membership upon arrival will gain free entry to that night’s dance! (excludes prior members whose memberships have lapsed in 2022 or 2023. Promo only valid at weeknight dances.)

For more information, please visit mwcsc.org.