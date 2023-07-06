Madison West Coast Swing Club
Caspian Grill - Junction Road 610 Junction Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: The Madison West Coast Swing Club has been invited to host a social dance at the Caspian Grill! We're delighted to be at such a lively venue!
Admission is free, and we encourage all participants to support this lovely local business by enjoying some of their delicious food and refreshing beverages.
There will be no pre-dance lesson, just a fantastic social dance and a great chance to hang out with other Madison dancers!