Madison West Coast Swing Club

media release: Madison West Coast Swing @ Dancesport

May 23rd, 2023, 6:15 PM - 9:00 PM, Dancesport of Madison,6529 Normandy Lane, Madison WI

We are delighted to be at the Dancesport of Madison Studio in our search to find a great venue for our community. To celebrate our first evening trying it out, the dance is free for everyone!

Our schedule for the evening is

6:15 PM to 7:00 PM - Lesson

7:00 PM to 9:00 PM - Social Dancing