Madison West Coast Swing Club

EarthView Yoga 834 E. Washington Ave. Suite 301, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Please join us at the next Madison West Coast Swing Club Monthly Dance at a new location: EarthView Yoga, 834 E. Washington Ave., Suite 301.

We dance to DJ music from 8:00-11:00 pm. Mostly West Coast Swing, with an occasional Country Two Step, Nightclub Two Step, or Waltz.

Come early (7:00-8:00 pm) for a pre-dance WCS workshop. If you are comfortable with WCS, come to the intermediate-level workshop. If you are newer or just want to brush up on your basics, we will also have a beginner workshop from 7-8pm. No partner needed, we rotate.

Please bring dance shoes, or wear socks to protect the beautiful wooden dance floor. No street shoes. Thanks!

Member and sister-club member cost: $15 for intermediate workshop and dance, $10 dance only, $7 for lesson only

Non-member Cost: $20 for intermediate workshop and dance, $12 dance only, $10 for lesson only

Students: $5 with valid ID for workshop and dance

Beginner crash course is included free with paid dance admission!

Info
EarthView Yoga 834 E. Washington Ave. Suite 301, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Dancing
608-213-1108
