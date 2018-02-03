press release: Please join us at the next Madison West Coast Swing Club Monthly Dance at a new location: EarthView Yoga, 834 E. Washington Ave., Suite 301.

We dance to DJ music from 8:00-11:00 pm. Mostly West Coast Swing, with an occasional Country Two Step, Nightclub Two Step, or Waltz.

Come early (7:00-8:00 pm) for a pre-dance WCS workshop. If you are comfortable with WCS, come to the intermediate-level workshop. If you are newer or just want to brush up on your basics, we will also have a beginner workshop from 7-8pm. No partner needed, we rotate.

Please bring dance shoes, or wear socks to protect the beautiful wooden dance floor. No street shoes. Thanks!

Member and sister-club member cost: $15 for intermediate workshop and dance, $10 dance only, $7 for lesson only

Non-member Cost: $20 for intermediate workshop and dance, $12 dance only, $10 for lesson only

Students: $5 with valid ID for workshop and dance

Beginner crash course is included free with paid dance admission!