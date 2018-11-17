press release: BRAVA Magazine’s annual Madison Women’s Expo November 17 and 18 at the Alliant Energy Center celebrates and welcomes all women for an inspiring and enriching weekend experience. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, attendees have the opportunity to explore new ideas and engage with other women, area experts, speakers, businesses and retailers. Experience a new craft, sample delicious goodies, shop, laugh and empower yourself!

More than 90 exhibitors offer services and resources from health tips to home decor to crafts to cooking and more…

Move with fitness classes, including the infamous cardio dance workout WERQ and Zumba/Belly Dancing.

Shop jewelry, books, clothing, holiday gifts, household good and more!

Savor delectable samples and sip local wines.

Experience Main Stage speakers that include Shanita Rowsey, author of ‘The Power of You’, Kirsty Blattner, who discusses achieving the impossible through unimaginable innovations and well-known Milwaukee journalist Carole Cain who will inspire attendees to walk boldly through their busy lives.

Watch a makeover and fashion show.

Listen to Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, the musical and storytelling group, who will present “Be Your Own Superhero”.

Connect with guides, from personal coaches, astrologists to psychics and specialists in massage, hair, makeup and more.

Create with Kim Schaaf, owner of Three Painted Birds, home to Club Create- a modern DIY Studio.

Learn expert tips with topics including money management from sponsors such as Summit Credit Union, “4 Keys to Holistic Health”, “Healthy Soups in a Snap” and “Defense Against Abduction”, a powerful lesson in self-defense.

The Madison Women’s Expo fulfills BRAVA Magazine’s mission to provide rich content and events that inspires women to THRIVE in all aspects of their lives. Madison Women’s Expo sponsors offer important opportunities and have great affinity for that mission, and for the weekend-long event.

2018 sponsors include: SSMHealth, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Summit Credit Union, Diageo, American Family Insurance’s Dream Bank, Rosen Nissan Madison and Unity Point Health-Meriter, a partner of UW Health. Beverage vendors Baileys and Ketel One Botanical will sponsor the Savor Pavilion.

Tickets are $7 for early-bird purchase at madisonwomensexpo.com and $10 at the door for two days of learning and relaxing. Parking costs $7 and is cash only at the Alliant Center gate: https://madisonwomensexpo.com/ attend/#Tickets

BRAVA is a Madison-area women’s lifestyle publication, owned by Nei-Turner Media Group, Inc.