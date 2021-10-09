Madison Youth Arts Center Community Tours

press release: We are pleased to announce that MYArts (Madison Youth Arts Center) is open. Sort of.

Construction is complete but we don’t yet have signs out front.

People are using the space but we don’t yet have standard open hours.

Amazing youth arts groups are holding masked and socially distant programs in the building that support young people’s creativity.

VISIT US

Under ordinary circumstances when you open a brand new building that has tremendous community support, what do you do? Throw a big party! Or maybe several. You throw a party for neighbors, a party for donors, a party that invites as many people as possible into your space. You celebrate, you say thank you to everybody who contributed to making a dream come true, and you hope that new people will visit and catch the vision, too, so that you can build a community together.

We want to say thank you, and we’re working to build community, but these aren’t ordinary times. So until we can truly gather safely and throw our doors wide open we’re putting off the big party. We’re eager to share the building with you anyway. Would you like to come for a tour?

On October 9 and 10, MYArts will offer free tours open to anybody in our community. You’ll get a chance to see the completed building, learn about what’s still to come, and maybe catch a glimpse of one of our user groups. Want to join us? Sign up for a tour here.

Tours are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required to keep groups small (10 people per group) as a COVID safety measure.

Tours will be held at MYArts--1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison WI. All participants over age 2 must wear masks.

We are excited that MYArts is starting to be used by a wide variety of groups that support young people and we hope you'll come to visit us, learn more, and be part of our community.

Many thanks,

Courtney Byelich & Jess Courtier

MYArts co-directors