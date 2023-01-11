Madison Youth Choirs Auditions

media release: Madison Youth Choirs is welcoming new singers in the new year! Students in grades 5-12 are invited to audition on Wednesday, January 11, for the second semester of our 20th anniversary season. Our auditions are essentially voice checks, with no preparation needed and no cost to try out. Students ages 7-10 are invited to enroll directly in one of our winter sessions of Introductory Choir, which will meet on Sundays, January 29-March 19, or Thursdays, February 2-March 23. Check the website for more information and to register!

If you missed the MYC winter concert series, Liquid Architecture, you can watch it on the MYC YouTube channel!