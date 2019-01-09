Madison's Arts Future

press release: Ahead of Madison's 2019 mayoral primary—shaping up to be an eight-way race—Arts + Literature Laboratory and Tone Madison present a forum with the candidates about arts policy.

City leadership plays an important role in decisions that shape the civic and economic role of the arts, from funding for the Overture Center to public-art projects to small grants. The need for more spaces for artists and arts organizations in Madison and uncertainty about making the city an affordable place for creative people to live and work present major policy challenges. At this event, candidates will be asked about these issues and their ideas for supporting the arts in Madison.

Free and open to the public. Make sure to visit The Barrymore Theatre a week before, on January 9, when The Capital Times will present a more broad policy debate with the candidates. More info about that: Choosing Madison's Mayor — Cap Times Talk