press release: Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation’s (GLHF) Madison’s Best Bloody contest returns on Sunday, May 22 2022 at the Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, Madison, WI 53704, from 11:30 am until 3 pm. After having to cancel our event the last two years due to COVID, we’re so pleased to see Madison area bars and restaurants once again enjoying the opportunity to give back in a fun, unique way while showcasing their signature mix and garnish. Get your tickets today! Learn more about different ticket packages, as well as some of this year’s participants on our website.

Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease are rare bleeding disorders and impact more than 3,600 Wisconsin families. Almost 90% of this population resides in the greater Milwaukee/Waukesha area. Families face many challenges — social, financial, and medical. GLHF’s mission is to educate, support and advocate for the bleeding disorders community; and our vision is to help people and families living with a bleeding disorder live life with fewer limitations.

DRINK LOCAL. Madison bartenders showcase their signature Bloody Mary recipes while guests enjoy beer chasers, appetizers and vote for their favorite bloody. Last year, due to COVID – 19, we had to cancel Madison’s Best Bloody, But this year we’re back and in-person! Learn more about different ticket options and packages, as well as some of this year’s participants!

GIVE LOCAL. Proceeds from Madison’s Best Bloody helps support programs like Camp Klotty Pine for children living with a bleeding disorder; Family Camp; the Wisconsin Bleeding Disorders Conference; Wisconsin Legislative Day; educational scholarships and emergency patient financial assistance. In addition to funds raised to support our local programs and services, GLHF is part of a national awareness campaign to help the estimated 1-2% of the population who have a bleeding disorder get a diagnosis.

Madison’s Best Bloody, a fundraiser for the Wisconsin bleeding disorders community, has experienced incredible growth over the last several years, and we’re hoping to continue that growth now that we’re back in person this year. Ticket information is available on our website. All tickets, including VIP and 6-Packs, include samples of every participating bar and restaurant, as well as appetizers. Designated Driver tickets are also available and include non-alcoholic Bloody Mary samples. This is a 21+ event. Thank you to this year’s event sponsors: UWHealth, Takeda, Bayer and CSL