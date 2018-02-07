It’s where the city’s best and brightest compete for the crown and banner of “Madison’s Funniest Comic.” In an arduous six-week competition, dozens upon dozens of aspiring funny folk are whittled down until just one remains. The first of two preliminary rounds kicks off the contest with a night’s worth of stellar jokes and hot takes. The competition is based on both judge and audience votes, so be a part of making somebody’s dream come true (or killing it mercilessly — not everyone can be funny) every Wednesday until the finals on March 14.

The 9th Annual Madison’s Funniest Comic Competition

February 7- March 14 @ 9:00pm

SIGN UP: Sign up ended as of 1/31/18

COMPETITION BREAKDOWN:

Wednesday, February 7th- Preliminary Round 1- winners posted 2/15 @5pm

Thursday, February 8th- Preliminary Round 2-winners posted 2/15 @5pm

Wednesday, February 14th- Preliminary Round 3 – winners posted 2/15 @5pm

Wednesday, February 21st- Round 1 -winners posted 2/22 @5pm

Wednesday, February 28th – Round 2 -winners posted 3/1 @5pm

Wednesday, March 7th- Round 3 -winners posted 3/8 @5pm

Wednesday, March 14th- FINALS - winner announced end of show