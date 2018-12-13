Madison’s Greener and Smarter Future Begins Now

press release: Madison Mayor Paul Soglin will be joined by city Transportation Director Tom Lynch, Fleet Service Superintendent Mahanth Joishy and city traffic engineer Yang Tao on Thursday, December 13 for a public presentation and discussion on the future of Madison’s transportation system from electric vehicles in the city fleet, a bus rapid transit (BRT) system for area commuters, residents and visitors and a next generation of smart streets that are safer, more efficient and compatible with future technologies.

The event to be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Room 260 of the newly renovated Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, will be moderated by Asli Göçman, Associate Professor with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. “Madison is moving forward on transportation issues and in many cases, leading the way,” said Madison Mayor Paul Soglin. “We are working to create a more sustainable, safe, equitable and efficient transportation system and we want to share our ideas and plans and listen to the people most affected, residents of Madison and the surrounding area. This community meeting is a great way to do that.”

Lynch, Joishy and Tao will provide presentations on initiatives in their departments and work with Professor Göçman to respond to questions and ideas from audience members.