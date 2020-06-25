ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program

Google Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00

RSVP

press release: Join RENEW Wisconsin for a webinar to learn more about the 2020 MadiSUN Solar Energy Program. We’ll discuss how solar works, what the buying process looks like, and what kind of return on investment to expect.

Dates and times (link to RSVP): 

Info

Environment, Public Notices
608-255-4044
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-06-25 19:00:00 Google Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-08 19:00:00 Google Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-16 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-16 12:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-16 12:00:00 Google Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-07-27 19:00:00 Google Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-08-11 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-08-11 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-08-11 12:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program - 2020-08-11 12:00:00