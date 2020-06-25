ONLINE: MadiSUN Solar Program
press release: Join RENEW Wisconsin for a webinar to learn more about the 2020 MadiSUN Solar Energy Program. We’ll discuss how solar works, what the buying process looks like, and what kind of return on investment to expect.
Dates and times (link to RSVP):
- June 25, 7 pm: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqcuyrrDgsGNe1h3JLNFqF94Uhka0HViLS%20
- July 8, 2020 at 7:00pm-8:00pm (https://us02web.zoom.us/
meeting/register/ tZItcuirrDItG9QJ83HUo4JFp_ tkQRHoKihc)
- July 16, 2020 at 12:00pm-1:00pm (https://us02web.zoom.us/
meeting/register/tZ0td- mpqj0jHNyhjdsrvOwQUXkphH6GBczk )
- July 27, 2020 at 7:00pm-8:00pm (https://us02web.zoom.us/
meeting/register/ tZ0oduqqrDMuHtNaGI6Lc- ECXnQwevF33t7r)
- August 11, 2020 at 12:00pm-1:00pm (https://us02web.zoom.us/
meeting/register/ tZAofuCtpjMsGNQXnbsRU1Em4tyXuA dYJd__)
- August 19, 2020 at 7:00pm-8:00pm (https://us02web.zoom.us/
meeting/register/ tZAofuCtpjMsGNQXnbsRU1Em4tyXuA dYJd__)
Info
Environment, Public Notices