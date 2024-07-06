Madlen Breckbill, Micah Behr & Nolan Veldey

Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin

media release: Sonatas for Viola: Two World Premieres 

Two sonatas for viola and piano receive world premiere performances!

Commissioned by violist Madlen Breckbill, these two works for viola and piano composed by Micah Behr and Nolan Veldey were completed early this year. This concert will mark the first public performance of these works, with both composers at the piano.

As music strengthens through familiarity, both new compositions will be performed twice, with a conversation with the composers and samples of earlier compositions in between.

Both Micah and Nolan are Madison based composers and creatives. Through their compositions, we get to know their musical perspectives and their understanding of the voice of the viola.  

Madlen Breckbill, viola

Micah Behr, piano 

Nolan Veldey, piano 

__________  

Saturday July 6 at 5:00pm

Tickets: $25 (students $10)

