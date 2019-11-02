MadNorSki Ski Swap

REI 7483 West Towne Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Drop off equipment on Nov 1 from 5-8pm or Nov 2 from 8-10am at REI Madison. Shop the swap on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10am - 9pm or from Sunday, Nov. 3, 10am - 1pm. Either donate the equipment or you set the price- if it sells, you'll receive 75% of the proceeds. Balance goes to MadNorSki youth programs. Experts on hand for fit advice and flex tests. Equipment not picked up at REI by Nov 6 will be donated, along with any checks not picked up at the club mtg Nov 4.

