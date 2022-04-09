The Madpolecats, Meet Raffle

media release: The Madpolecats with Special Guests Meet Raffle will be holding a fundraising event in partnership with The Polish Heritage Club of Madison Wisconsin to benefit Poland’s Ukrainian Assistance Fund.

Saturday April 9, at 8:00 PM, BarleyPop Live, 121 W. Main St. Madison, WI 53703

$10.00 Cover Charge

All proceeds will be donated to The Polish Center of Wisconsin – Poland’s Ukrainian Assistance Fund. Donations can be sent directly to their address, 6941 South 68th St. Franklin, WI 53132-8237

Phone: 414-529-2140

The Madpolecats have very strong roots in the Polish community in Wisconsin. The name is actually an acronym for “The Madison Polish Hepcat Society”, and upon witnessing the immediate and overwhelming support of the Polish people for the Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we felt compelled to act in the way we know best. All of the original members of the band that won the initial Overture Center’s Rising Stars competition in 2014 are dusting off their instruments for this important cause. This will mark the first time that the band has performed together in over 8 years. We are partnering with the Polish Heritage Club of Madison-Wisconsin to raise funds for The Polish Center of Wisconsin-Poland’s Ukrainian Assistance Fund, so we can help Polish families taking in Ukrainian refugees.