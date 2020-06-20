MadPride 2020 Virtual Festival

× Expand DJ Boyfrrriend

ONLINE: Come one come all let's have a ball!

Saturday June 20 | 4PM to 9PM, in partnership with Freedom Inc, OutReach LGBT Community Center, & Our Lives Magazine, we bring you MAD PRIDE 2020!!

An evening of organizers within our communities coming together for one common goal... LOVE! Pride is about more than just one thing! It's what makes you proud to be you!

Live Streaming from Liquid with Full Stage Production

DJ Sets:

Creating.A.Movement

Femme Noir

DJ Boyfrrriend

FMJ

Drag Queen Extrazaganzas:

Karma Mirage & Anya Knees

Special Guests Performances

Landon DeVon

The Hitterz Collective "THC"

A community video tribute to "What PRIDE means to us!" Join in for a night of fun, laughter, and genuine connection! While we are alone together, we are bonded by Pride!

Tune in on mobile or at home. Copy & paste the link into any web browser to view the stream: TWITCH.TV/LIQUIDMADISON

Download the Twitch App or Log In on Twitch to engage with the live chat & other features. The live stream will broadcast to other platforms. Check here Saturday afternoon for up to the minute updates & links!