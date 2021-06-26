ONLINE: MadPride 2021
to
media release: MadPride 2021
Saturday June 26, 2021 from 7:00pm-12:00am, Streaming Live from Liquid via YouTube Live
Free for all to view | https://liquid.streamlink.to/
Presentations by Community Organizers: Freedom Inc, GSAFE, StageQ, and Our Lives Magazine
Emcee: Creating.A.Movement. (C.A.M.)
Performances by Cass Marie, Electric Shivers, Kilo aka SkittL'z, C.A.M., DJ FMJ, Scurler, and 8Hertz
Donations are encouraged, to be made directly to each respective organization
More information & details to be released 6/22/21 at www.facebook.com/liquidmadison & liquidmadison.com
Info
LGBT, Special Events
Music