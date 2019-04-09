press release: Madison’s mayoral race has generated enormous energy and it promises to be a very tight race between challenger Satya Rhodes-Conway and longtime incumbent Paul Soglin. Regardless of how the early April vote turns out, we’re sure you’re going to want to hear behind-the-scenes stories of what happened and what the future will bring, so please join us for a special live recording of The Madsplainers, the Cap Times’ local government podcast. We’re working to line up a slate of panelists for the show, possibly including the winner of the election. Meet-and-greet starts at 6 p.m., recording 7-8.

Admission is free to Cap Times members. Visit membership.captimes.com for more information.