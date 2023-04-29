Madtown Festival

Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

A unique 3-day event (2-day tournament) celebrating the sport of volleyball. The event will feature a college recruiting showcase, youth clinic, coaching roundtables, parent seminars, entertainment, food, and ... an elite junior volleyball tournament. A Spectator Pass will be required to attend the 2023 Madtown Festival.  This includes gaining access to the Parent Social, All-Star Meet & Greet, and Seminars throughout the weekend.

  • Single Day Pass* – $15
  • Weekend Pass – $25

*A single day pass will allow access to the Friday night events

Info

