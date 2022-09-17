Madtown Mannish Boys, Casey Day, Pogie the Yogi

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Madtown Mannish Boys

media release: Summer Nights, a series of five concerts during the summer and fall, brings a vibrant musical experience to Madison. Set in Madison's historic Westmorland Park, the Summer Nights concert series features local and national performers, food and beverages from Madison's rich culinary landscape, and a spacious family-friendly environment. Whether you bring in your own food and drinks or purchase on-site, Summer Nights has everything you need for a great Madison experience.

In 2022, Summer Nights will debut with a single end-of-the-season concert on Saturday, September 17, featuring Madison's own Madtown Mannish Boys, "one of the most exciting blues acts in the Midwest."

Pogie the Yogie, a Madison home grown kid's adventure yoga show, will open the show at 4:10pm. Afterward, Casey Day, a local Music Teacher at Madison's Learning Garden, will share his enthusiastic, fun, and over-the-top exciting children's songs.

This year's single concert sets the stage for a full concert season in 2023.

Saturday, September 17, Schedule

4:00pm - Food Trucks open and available

4:10pm - 4:50pm - Pogie the Yogie (Children's event)

4:50pm - 5:30pm - Casey Day (Children's Music)

6:00pm - 8:00pm - Madtown Mannish Boys (Blues and Soul Music)

Summer Nights is free to the public. Donations are accepted at all Summer Nights events to support the continued operation of the concert series and to support the Westmorland Neighborhood Association and the park's Shelter Improvement Fund. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs and spread out throughout the park lawn. An area of table seating will be available for individuals preferring not to sit on the ground.

If you're a Facebook member, you can view the event and RSVP via the Westmorland Facebook page (link).

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at all Summer Nights concerts. Summer Nights attendees are also allowed to bring their own outside food & beverages including coolers.