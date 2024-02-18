media release: Ali K Promotions Presents: Madtown Paranormal Expo!

Doors open at 11:30am

Featuring Larry Eissler III and Dan Norvell of Expedition Entity as seen on Paraflixx.

*Paranormal 101 workshop with Larry Eissler III

*Dowsing rod workshop with Dan Norvell that includes a set of your own dowsing rods!

*Paranormal speaker Scotty Rorek will speak about mediumship and will have his ghostbuster van parked at the event!

*A Paranormal investigation at The Wisconsin Masonic Temple in Madison.

*12 vendors starting at noon including:

Paranormal investigation techs, Paranormal podcasters, crystal sellers, clothing boutique owners, makeup artists, a naturopathic doctor, psychics, mediums and more!

After the Paranormal conference and vendor event, we will be hosting an after party including 3 bands starting at 7:30pm!

Admission for the vendor fair is $15 ($12 adv.). Workshops and other experiences are a separate ticket ($45-$35), or an all-inclusive ticket is $140 ($100 adv.).