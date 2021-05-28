press release: Madtown Scrumdown 15s Rugby Tournament hosted by the Madison Minotaurs Rugby Club

The Madtown Scrumdown is an inclusive rugby tournament with six teams from across the Midwest competing. All teams are members of International Gay Rugby and promote inclusivity within sport.

Matches will begin at 10am with the last match beginning at 2:30pm, May 28, at the Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex in Cottage Grove. Gate fee is $5 for adults, under 18 is free.