Saturday, December 31, 6:30 pm. New Year's Eve Party at Rex's Innkeeper, 301 N Century Ave, Waunakee, WI. Phone 608-849-5011. Dinner at 6:30, and Dancing at 9:00, with Universal Sound Dance Band-No Cover charge. RSVP ASAP to Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)219-8480, so we know what size table to reserve.