press release: Saturday, June 1, 5:00 PM-11:00 PM, Festa Italia, McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg. Meet in Main Tent. Admission $3 with two Bands, great Italian food, and free parking. To locate us in the Park, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)-219-8480.