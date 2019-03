Sunday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day-Great Dane Pub & Brewing, 2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. 12:30 Brunch, followed by live Music by The Westerlies from 1:30-3:00, & Irish Dancers from 3:30-4:00. https://www.greatdanepub.com For more info, or to RSVP, please call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)219-8480.