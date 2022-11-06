× Expand Lissyelle Laricchia Magalena Bay

$22 ($20 adv.).

media release: Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—released their long-awaited debut album, Mercurial World, at the end of 2021 to mass critical acclaim. They debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top New Artist and Alternative New Artists charts (and made top 20 in Heatseekers, Current Alternative Albums, Independent Current Albums, and Current Rock Albums!), opened for the likes of Charli XCX, Flume and Porter Robinson, sold out headline shows internationally, and earned countless accolades on ‘Best Of’ year-end lists. Now the band returns with the announcement of Mercurial World Deluxe.

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records of 2021 gets reimagined on Mercurial World Deluxe. The album was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and now features some new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements and some surprises for fans. “The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” the band explain. “ When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it."

To celebrate the Deluxe announcement, Magdalena Bay announce a U.S. headline tour, and share the first taste of the reworked record. “Chaeri” receives a remix courtesy of Danny L Harle, who has written and produced for the likes of Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Listen to it now HERE.

The album’s careful sequencing is full of gentle dissolves and impeccably timed key and tempo changes...“Domino” is Mercurial World at its most thrilling: the best hooks of the album paced like a video game rollercoaster, maximalist glitter rush followed by sinuous soprano descant. It’s genuinely evocative." - Pitchfork, 8.0

"easily the best, most lustrous, most carefully considered music they’ve made…”- The New Yorker

"Magdalena Bay is one of the most genuine artists in pop right now....their poignant lyricism places them alongside soul-baring left-field pop performers like Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, and Christine and the Queens" - Vulture (Best Songs of 2021 So Far)

"Magdalena Bay...make music that feels both timeless and time-less” - Rolling Stone

“The pop music of Magdelena Bay feels transported from an alternate timeline’s version of the internet, where algorithms and playlists and stifling pursuits of clout don’t exist, and blog music has continued to evolve.”- The FADER

"What could have become an album of repetitive indie-pop is handled with curiosity and finesse, and by the end of Mercurial World ends, finding a few words to define Magdalena Bay’s sound is far harder than when the album started." - Pigeons and Planes (Best New Artists)

"Magdalena Bay keeps getting better" - Billboard

"Clearly, it’s Magdalena Bay’s mercurial world, and we’re just living in it." - Stereogum