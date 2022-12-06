× Expand Paulius Musteikis Author Maggie Ginsberg. Maggie Ginsberg

media release: Author Maggie Ginsberg will be discussing her debut novel Still True with fellow powerhouse local author Christina Clancy. Admission is free and their sparkling conversation will be priceless.

Maggie Ginsberg is the author of Still True, a senior editor at Madison Magazine, and an award-winning writer in Dane County, Wisconsin.

Christina Clancy is the author of The Second Home and Shoulder Season. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Sun Magazine, and elsewhere.

Books by both of these local authors make fantastic holiday gifts!