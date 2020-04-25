Maggie Mae & the Heartland Country Band

press release: This knock-out show features the nationally known country female artist, and South Texas vocalist of the year in concert for the fifth year with the Heartland Country Band will provide unforgettable experiences to all. This high energy headliner that has performed at Nashville, Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, RDFD and Wisconsin. Maggie brings musical talents with vibrant legacy of country, yodeling, spiritual and a rendition of tribute to our veterans and awareness of music that captivates audiences. The addition of a tribute to “Elvis” by singer LeRoy Peterson will bring the audience to their feet as Maggie and “Elvis” captivate their musical talents. This Family show with music from the heart will create memories of the musical legacies that keeps America great.