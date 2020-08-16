ONLINE: Magic Pride Festival

(2019 pick) Fifty years after the Stonewall Rebellion, what better time to loudly celebrate LGBTQ+ rights? Madison’s pride celebration returns this year with a festival rather than a parade. After a tumultuous 2018, event organizers are working to make the celebration more diverse and inclusive to all communities. The moniker is a nod to former picnics that were historically a part of the pride celebration in Madison. With live music, games, food carts, vendors and more.

press release: Because of COVID 19 pandemic event restrictions in Dane County and the health of our community, OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center will be hosting our second annual Magic Pride Festival as a virtual event on Sunday, August 16, from 1 to 6pm. The event will stream here on the Magic Pride website (https://www.outreachmagicfestival.org/)as well as the OutReach Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LGBTOutReach and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM7O__b2tz1QBIwMXuZefxw

The virtual event will include entertainment, speakers, hosts, and more! There will also be a virtual vendor area to get information and purchase goods, services, and items from our vendors!

​The entertainment lineup (but not order) features rapper K.I.L.O. aka Skitlz; Singers Felix Ramsey (from American Idol Season 10) and Nazty; drag entertainment from Cyrus K Stratton, Alexandro Rox, Persephone B Diamond, Anya Knees, Jasper Madison, Vanilla Diamond, PupStar Dew, and Mettahdroid; also featuring music by DJs FemmeNoir, Saint Saunter, and Sunstone; Interspersed in the event will also be speakers and MCs from the QTPOC Committee, UW Gender & Sexuality Center, and OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. There will also be a Drag Storytime with Miss Anya.

Would you like to sponsor this Virtual Event? Join by contacting Steve at 608.255.8582 Monday-Friday or send email at steves@lgbtoutreach.org.

Current Sponsors include:

Diamond Level: Hinckley Productions, MGE, and UW Health/Unity/Quartz

Platinum Level: 93.1 Jamz, Kaci Sullivan (Designer), and UW Credit Union

Gold Level: Alliant Energy, American Family Insurance, CenterLink, Crucible, Cuna Mutual Group, FIVE Nightclub, IBEW, Summit Credit Union, Vivent Health, Willy St Co-op, UW Wisconsin Alumni Association, WORT FM, and Zendesk

Silver Level: David Clarenbach (Former WI State Representative) Delta Beer Lab, D'vino, First United Methodist, GatherX, New Harvest Foundation, Our Lives Magazine, and WOOF'S

Bronze Level: Safe Communities

Friends of Pride: Wegner CPAs