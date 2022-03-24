Magic in the Wonderground

press release: James the Magician is full of tricks and surprises, and a pro at tailoring his act for various ages. He'll perform outside in the Wonderground, Thursday through Sunday, for both weeks of Spring Break, beginning at 11 am. This program will be held as weather permits, and may be canceled in the event of severe atmospheric disturbance, or even rain.

Advance tickets are now optional: All visitors to Madison Children’s Museum can purchase walk-up tickets for same-day play. Come right up to the admissions desk for your tickets to learn, explore, and have fun.

Walk-up admission is subject to capacity limits; advance reservations via online tickets are still available and will guarantee entry. As a COVID safety measure, we continue to limit in-museum capacity to about half of usual visitation.

Masks are required for adults and children ages 2 and up.

On extremely busy days we may temporarily limit admission to those with advance tickets. Most days and times we anticipate that walk-up tickets will be available.

Pro tip: Advance tickets are a good idea for our most popular times: weekend mornings or during inclement weather. For a more spacious experience, visit in the afternoons and on weekdays.