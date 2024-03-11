RSVP for Onyx Anniversary Fundraiser

Media Release:

Onyx Anniversary Fundraiser

(For Magnum Opus)

Celebrating our onyx anniversary is a monumental feat. Our organization is rare and unique for the Madison community. Become a financial partner with us to make certain this gem stays a part of our city for decades to come!

This celebratory afternoon includes a performance from our professional dancers, delicious hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and a question-and-answer time with the ballerinas. If you are new to dancing, this event is for you! You will learn the basic waltz step taught by high level professional dancers from Fred Astaire Studio!

When: March 16th, 3-5 pm

Where: TPC Wisconsin

Tickets: $17-$65 on our website, www.magnumopusballet.org.