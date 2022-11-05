Main Street Yoga Grand Opening

Join us for free classes and live music at our grand opening celebration! Main Street Yoga center, 1882 E Main St.

8:00am Flow Yoga with Alex - 75 min. (Sign Up Here)

9:30 am Sound Restore Yoga with Iris (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)

10:30 am Music by Joe Fred Paprocki

11:00 am Flow Class with Cari (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)

Noon Music by Joe Fred Paprocki

12:30 pm Pranayama Class (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)

1:00 pm Music by Elmore Lawson

1:30 pm Flow Yoga with Ali (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)

2:30 pm Music by Kris Adams & Co.

3:00 pm Closing Ceremonies