Main Street Yoga Grand Opening
to
Join us for free classes and live music at our grand opening celebration! Main Street Yoga center, 1882 E Main St.
8:00am Flow Yoga with Alex - 75 min. (Sign Up Here)
9:30 am Sound Restore Yoga with Iris (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)
10:30 am Music by Joe Fred Paprocki
11:00 am Flow Class with Cari (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)
Noon Music by Joe Fred Paprocki
12:30 pm Pranayama Class (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)
1:00 pm Music by Elmore Lawson
1:30 pm Flow Yoga with Ali (Photo Release / Sign Up Here)
2:30 pm Music by Kris Adams & Co.
3:00 pm Closing Ceremonies
Info
Health & Fitness, Special Events