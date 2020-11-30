ONLINE: Maintaining Your Wellbeing

press release: Do you have questions about virtual school?

The Urban League is available to help with FREE live workshops. 6 pm on 11/30 or 7 pm, 12/2. Register here.

Resource library: https://sites.google.com/view/ulgm-parent-academy/home.

At the link above you can find the times for office hours, a Zoom meeting. (https://ulgm-org.zoom.us/j/95765338643 or Join by Phone:(312) 626-6799 | Meeting ID: 957 6533 8643 | Passcode: 435840)

