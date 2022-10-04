Maja Heurling & Ola Sandström

media release: Join Swedish musicians Maja Heurling and Ola Sandström as they perform songs based on the work of Signe Aurell, a Swedish immigrant who came to the US in 1913 and later became a member of the Industrial Workers of the World. Blending folk stylings and the Swedish visa tradition, Heurling and Sandström amplify the importance and continued relevance of Aurell’s words. In doing so, they have employed the Swedish visa tradition to interpret not just Aurell’s poetry, but also the migration histories of the over one million Swedes who came to the United States between 1850 and 1930.

Free and open to the public. Check Today in the Union board for room.