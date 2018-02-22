RSVP for Majestic Maples

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Known for the long-lasting profusion of fall color they provide, Maples (or Acer) are some of the most sought after trees in the plant kingdom. Michael Jesiolowski, senior horticulturist at Chicago Botanic Garden, will discuss a wide variety of species that range from small to large and common to rare. He will also include a few plants that are closely related to Acer and discuss cultural requirements and proper pruning techniques for each species.

Saturday, March 3, 1:30-3 pm

Registration Deadline: February 22

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-12

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
