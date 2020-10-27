ONLINE: Make a List: Turning a Commonplace Habit into a Spiritual Practice

press release: The simple, humble practice of list-making can yield surprising insight and growth. Lists can uncover subtle layers of feeling, clarify what to let go of, name what you want, get at the questions behind the questions, and reveal our subconscious resistance to the things we can’t ever seem to cross off—to name a few.

Adapting practices from her recent book, Make a List: How a Simple Practice Can Change Our Lives and Open Our Hearts, Marilyn McEntyre will lead us through exercises that will enrich our writing, deepen our personal reflection, and open access to sources of inner wisdom and guidance.

You may be more reflectively, or poetically, inclined than you think.

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom. If you are interested in attending in person, please indicate your interest when you register.

About Marilyn McEntyre

Marilyn McEntyre’s books and teaching focus on spirituality, reading, writing, and healing. Her recent books include Speaking Peace in a Climate of Conflict (Eerdmans, 2020); Caring for Words in a Culture of Lies (Eerdmans, 2nd ed. 2020); When Poets Pray (Eerdmans, 2019); and Make a List: How a Simple Practice Can Change Your Life and Open Your Heart (Eerdmans, 2018). Two books that draw on her work as a hospice volunteer are A Faithful Farewell (Eerdmans, 2015) and A Long Letting Go (Eerdmans, 2015). She has taught college students, seminarians, medical students and adult learners for many years and leads retreats and writing workshops around the country. She loves to coach both experienced writers and anyone who wants to write, just to see what happens. You can find out more about her at www.marilynmcentyre.com.