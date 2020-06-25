ONLINE: Make a Promise

press release: Our Promise is to raise funds year after year until a cure for AIDS is found. Join Vivent Health for Make A Promise 2020 – LIVE in your home!

Thursday, June 25, Starting at 8 p.m. CDT

One week from today, we will come together to B E L I E V E in the P R O M I S E. In 1986, a group of gay men hosted a dinner party in a Milwaukee area home and promised to raise money for the fight against HIV/AIDS year after year until a cure for AIDS is found, and this year we’re back to our roots and bringing Make A Promise to your home! We may not be together in person but we’re still all-in together in the fight against HIV.

Join us next Thursday starting at 8 p.m. CDT to hear directly from our patients and clients about the impact your investment has on their health outcomes, performances by Chad Michaels and the Cast of Wicked and special guest appearances! You won’t want to miss this year’s Make A Promise – or miss our online auction! The auction is live on June 11 here: one.bidpal.net/makeapromise2020

Bid on items like a personalized voicemail message from Jane Lynch, Dorothy ruby red slippers replica, an Arizona getaway, Beer Battle in Milwaukee and more! If you haven’t already, bid on your favorite auction items TODAY.

We promise to raise funds year after year until a cure for AIDS is found – we hope you join us in keeping that promise next Thursday starting at 8 p.m. CDT. If you haven’t already, set a reminder, share with a friend and watch from your home here.