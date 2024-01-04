× Expand Bryan McCabe Taysha Montenegro at a Live on King event. Taysha Montenegro

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings back its hit show to start the new year off gay af with a scintillating lineup of queer comedians and drag queens as they unite to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN at Crucible Madison on Thursday, January 4.

Hosted by mega-talented Milwaukee drag star Taysha Montenegro, winner of Miss Club Wisconsin ‘23/23, Miss Rigby ‘23, Miss Wisconsin Utopia ‘22, and Miss ULRPI ‘21.

Stand-up comedy by: The Queeny Bitch, Jessica Mance, Aristotle Awes, Quinn James, special guests!

Plus: Drag performances by Taysha Montenegro and Aristotle Awes and music by The Queeny Bitch.

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/362627766311617/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

Bringing cash to tip your drag performers is highly encouraged.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.