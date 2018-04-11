RSVP for Make an Ancient Gourd Vessel

press release: Using a new medium in gourd classes, create an art piece that resembles an ancient gourd vessel. Deb Ready, a member of the Wisconsin Gourd Society, will guide you in making one gourd vessel. Petroglyphs and other images will be provided to help you make intricate patterns in a very simple way. All supplies provided. Appropriate for all levels.

Wednesday, April 18, 6-9 pm

Registration Deadline: April 11

Cost: $60/$48 member | Course Number: 20-37