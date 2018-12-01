Make an Origami Market Bag

press release: This is a fun bag to make and a terrific bag to give as a gift. In this 2-hour class we'll provide the instructions and know-how and you bring your sewing machine, basic sewing skills and the fabric. You'll take home the market bag and the inspiration to create more!

We'll look at customizable options, so that each bag you make can be unique. A supply list will be available once you've signed up. Basic sewing skills and a working sewing machine are necessary for this class. Open to participants 18 and older. Registration begins September 1. Register in person, online or call 246-4548.