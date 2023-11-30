Make Beaded Earrings

media release: Learn how to make a pair of beaded earrings with Menominee artist and educator, Yvette Peguero! Participants will learn about Native pride, creativity, and the meaning of Native symbols.

Suitable for ages 9 and up. Registration is required and opens 11/16 at 9am for the Nov. 30 section. If registration is full, please call the library to inquire about a wait list spot. This program will also be offered 12/16 (Registration opens 12/2 at 9am).

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.