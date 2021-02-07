ONLINE: Make Handmade Valentine's Cards
media release: Join Madison Public Library for a creative virtual space centering Women of Color. Allies welcome, supply list for this project posted soon. Registration will open in early 2021.
Made possible by Bri Creation Station, The Bubbler, Sweet Sorrel and more.
Teaching Artist: Maia Pearson
This virtual event will be hosted virtually through Zoom. The link to this program will be sent to you by email when you sign up. Zoom is a free video platform, and you can watch on a browser, or through the free mobile app for ios or android. The event will also be recorded and posted to the Library's YouTube channel at a later date.
