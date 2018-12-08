Make Me an Apron

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: In this 2-hour class we'll sew this fabulously fun apron that fits many different chefs! Bring your sewing machine, sewing skills, fabric and thread and we'll provide the instructions and know-how to create and customize your very own apron. Once you've made one, you may be inspired to create some for gifts. A supply list will be available once you've signed up. Basic sewing skills and a working sewing machine are necessary for this class. Open to participants 18 and older. Registration begins September 1.

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Crafts
608-246-4548
