media release: Make Music Middleton is Friday, June 21 @ 10:45am - 8pm

Downtown Middleton will be hosting music shows on Friday, from 10:45am - 8pm, featuring Americana, folk rock, indie, singer songwriter acts and more! 

Venues include:

  • Stone Horse Green
  • 10:45-11:45am - SqueezeBox Paradox:Americana / bluegrass, rock, country
  • 12:00-1:00pm - Senor Moment: Americana / bluegrass, folk
  • 1:15-2:15pm -James Santerra: singer-songwriter, folk, rock
  • 2:30-3:30pm - Oxbow & Moore: indie folk, rock
  • 4:00-5:00pm - John Kostle: singer-songwriter, folk, rock
  • 5:15-6:00pm - Singalong with MELVIS: musical comedy
  • 6:30-8:00pm - Markus J: country, folk rock
  • Middleton Senior Center
  • 12:30-1:30pm - Highway 101: standards
  • Middleton Public Library
  • 11:00am-12:15pm - Pilar Farfan-Guzman: pop
  • 3:00-4:00pm - Laura Lang: singer-songwriter, indie folk rock
  • The Village Green
  • 3:15-4:15pm - Carol Barth: blues, rock, country
  • 4:30-5:15pm - greenTONE acapella: choral, a capella barbershop quartet, pop
  • 5:30-6:30pm - Barry & Missy Grant: jazz, folk, country
  • Rowley House Museum
  • 5:30-6:10pm - KaravayEastern European, folk

Just come down anytime and enjoy music around Downtown Middleton on Friday! 

