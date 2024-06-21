Make Music Middleton
media release: Make Music Middleton is Friday, June 21 @ 10:45am - 8pm
Downtown Middleton will be hosting music shows on Friday, from 10:45am - 8pm, featuring Americana, folk rock, indie, singer songwriter acts and more!
Venues include:
- Stone Horse Green
- 10:45-11:45am - SqueezeBox Paradox:Americana / bluegrass, rock, country
- 12:00-1:00pm - Senor Moment: Americana / bluegrass, folk
- 1:15-2:15pm -James Santerra: singer-songwriter, folk, rock
- 2:30-3:30pm - Oxbow & Moore: indie folk, rock
- 4:00-5:00pm - John Kostle: singer-songwriter, folk, rock
- 5:15-6:00pm - Singalong with MELVIS: musical comedy
- 6:30-8:00pm - Markus J: country, folk rock
- Middleton Senior Center
- 12:30-1:30pm - Highway 101: standards
- Middleton Public Library
- 11:00am-12:15pm - Pilar Farfan-Guzman: pop
- 3:00-4:00pm - Laura Lang: singer-songwriter, indie folk rock
- The Village Green
- 3:15-4:15pm - Carol Barth: blues, rock, country
- 4:30-5:15pm - greenTONE acapella: choral, a capella barbershop quartet, pop
- 5:30-6:30pm - Barry & Missy Grant: jazz, folk, country
- Rowley House Museum
- 5:30-6:10pm - Karavay: Eastern European, folk
Just come down anytime and enjoy music around Downtown Middleton on Friday!