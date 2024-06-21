media release: Make Music Middleton is Friday, June 21 @ 10:45am - 8pm

Downtown Middleton will be hosting music shows on Friday, from 10:45am - 8pm, featuring Americana, folk rock, indie, singer songwriter acts and more!

Venues include:

Stone Horse Green

10:45-11:45am - SqueezeBox Paradox: Americana / bluegrass, rock, country

Americana / bluegrass, rock, country 12:00-1:00pm - Senor Moment : Americana / bluegrass, folk

: Americana / bluegrass, folk 1:15-2:15pm - James Santerra : singer-songwriter, folk, rock

: singer-songwriter, folk, rock 2:30-3:30pm - Oxbow & Moore : indie folk, rock

: indie folk, rock 4:00-5:00pm - John Kostle : singer-songwriter, folk, rock

: singer-songwriter, folk, rock 5:15-6:00pm - Singalong with MELVI S: musical comedy

S: musical comedy 6:30-8:00pm - Markus J: country, folk rock

Middleton Senior Center

12:30-1:30pm - Highway 101: standards

Middleton Public Library

11:00am-12:15pm - Pilar Farfan-Guzman : pop

: pop 3:00-4:00pm - Laura Lang: singer-songwriter, indie folk rock

The Village Green

3:15-4:15pm - Carol Barth : blues, rock, country

: blues, rock, country 4:30-5:15pm - greenTONE acapella : choral, a capella barbershop quartet, pop

: choral, a capella barbershop quartet, pop 5:30-6:30pm - Barry & Missy Grant: jazz, folk, country

Rowley House Museum

5:30-6:10pm - Karavay: Eastern European, folk

Just come down anytime and enjoy music around Downtown Middleton on Friday!

RSVP to the Facebook Event here!