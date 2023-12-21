media release: Make Music Winter is a spin off of Make Music Middleton, which encourages playing music outside all day long on the longest day of the year.

Make Music Winter is a community parade where everyone is welcome to join in playing instruments and singing carols.

3:30pm - Gather at Stone Horse Green

4:00pm - Parade starts. Bring some percussion or an instrument and sing along with carols we all know and love. We'll have some kazoos for those who want an instrument. We will walk around a few blocks of Downtown Middleton.

4:30pm - Parade ends at Stone Horse Green. Gather for s'mores around the bonfire to welcome in the longest night of the year.

https://www.facebook.com/events/862040415383473/