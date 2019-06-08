Make Time For Slime

press release: Saturday, June 8, 1-1:45 pm & 2-2:45 pm

Unleash your inner child and spend some time at the DreamBank making your very own batch of slime! Join Caitlin Trickel as she walks you through the steps of making slime from simple ingredients. You will use your creativity to make it uniquely yours with a variety of mix-ins including essential . You’ll soon discover what all the hype is about as the tactile sensation helps you relax and de-stress! This will be a two session event, please only register for one. This craft is perfect for ages 12 and up.

